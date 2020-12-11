'700 press conferences, 700 chaupals': BJP plans outreach programme to dispel misconceptions over farm laws

Image Source : FILE BJP plans outreach programme to dispel misconceptions over farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a mega outreach programme to dispel the myths over the farm laws. According to the news agency ANI, the saffron party will organise press conferences and 'chaupals' in all the districts of the country. The party will tell people that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farmers and that misinformation is being spread by the opposition parties.

The saffron party will organise as many as 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party to organise press conferences and 'chaupals' in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from today. 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' to be organised in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/9OGwfbmWO2 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

