'700 press conferences, 700 chaupals': BJP plans outreach programme to dispel misconceptions over farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a mega outreach programme to dispel the myths over the farm laws. According to the news agency ANI, the saffron party will organise press conferences and 'chaupals' in all the districts of the country. The party will tell people that the new farm laws are in the interest of the farmers and that misinformation is being spread by the opposition parties.   

New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2020 11:42 IST
BJP plans outreach programme to dispel misconceptions over farm laws

The saffron party will organise as many as 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' across the country.

