'Enacted farm laws after a lot of deliberation, farmers should end stir': Tomar renews appeal

Image Source : INDIA TV Enacted farm laws after a lot of deliberation, farmers should end stir: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday cautioned farmers from falling prey to false propaganda as reiterated that the doors are still open for talks over the fam laws.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tomar said that the government's proposal is with the farmers and they have discussed it but "we have not received any reply from them".

"We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want, we can definitely talk about the proposal," he said while virtually ruling out the repealing of new farm laws.

"We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them," he said.

He also asked the farmers not to allow elements trying to take advantage of their agitation as he referred to reports showing farmers holding posters demanding the release of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and others.

READ MORE: '700 press conferences, 700 chaupals': BJP plans outreach programme to dispel misconceptions over farm laws

Tomar exuded confidence that holding talks will help in finding a solution to the problem and urged the farmer unions that they "should break the deadlock".

"Government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an act, the discussion is held over it," he said.

"In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. Government is ready for talks," the Union minister said.

Tomar said that the government enacted the laws after a lot of deliberation. He reiterated that the laws will bring a change in the lives of farmers.

"It will remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could leave better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture," he noted.

READ MORE: Farmers' protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi

When asked about their demands, Tomar said that unions might also have something in their mind and the government is ready to make changes in the laws after talks.

"Agitation causes problems for the common people too. People of Delhi are facing troubles. So, they (farmers) should end their agitation in the interest of the common people and try to solve issues with the help of talks," he said.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September. Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of MSP and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Latest India News