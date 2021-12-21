Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) 54 or 34? Confusion over Omicron cases in Delhi

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain has claimed that the national capital has reported 34 cases of Omicron variant so far. He made the remark after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a tweet on Tuesday morning said that Delhi has reported 54 cases of the new Covid-19 strain.

When Jain was asked about the exact number of cases in the city, he said that the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) which the Delhi government has designated for treatment of Omicron patients, has reported 34 cases. Jain, however, said that he will check with private hospitals.

"Till now, there are 34 cases of Omicron variant in LNJP hospital. Out of these 34 patients, 17 patients were discharged. We will check with the Centre's and private hospitals," the Minister clarified.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported more than 200 cases of Omicron so far. In a tweet shared in the morning, it said that Delhi and Maharashtra have reported 54 cases each. Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases, the Ministry said.

Scientists say that Omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains, including delta, though many details about it remain unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. But even if it is milder, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections.

The new variant was first detected by scientists in Africa in November. On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it as a 'variant of concern'. The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

