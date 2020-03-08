5 more test Coronavirus positive in Kerala

Coronavirus positive cases surge in India (Representational image)

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, 5 more people in Kerala have been affected by the deadly virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday. With 5 more confirmed cases, the total number of virus-infected people has surged to 39. All these five people have a travel history to Italy and are residents of Pathanamthitta city in Kerala.

Three of them had returned from Italy on February 29, two others were their relatives, the minister said. All the five have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital and are under observation.

Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night. Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from the state.

All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

