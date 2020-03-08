New York declares state of emergency over rising Coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP New York Governor has declared state of emergency over rising Coronavirus cases

Governor of New York has declared a state of emergency amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. At present, at least 19 people have died due to the deadly virus with close to 400 confirmed cases, according to a data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local governments.

New York register 11 Coronavirus cases so far

At a press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York City, the most populous metropolis in the country, has seen 11 cases, and Westchester County now has 57, an increase of 23 overnight.

Long Island's Nassau County has four, Rockland County has two and Saratoga County has two new cases.

All cases in Westchester County are related to the state's second confirmed case, which involves an attorney who worked in Manhattan.

"Westchester is an obvious problem for us," the Governor said. "They talk about the contagion in clusters and the clusters tend to infect more and more people."

However, Cuomo repeatedly urged the public to stay calm, noting that about 80 per cent of the COVID-19 patients will self-resolve and the overall health risk to New Yorkers are still low.

