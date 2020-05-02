5 Delhi cops investigating Tablighi Jamaat episode test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Maulana Saad

Five of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch officials, who have been involved in investigating the controversial Tablighi Jamaat gathering in March, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. The five officials are said to have visited the Tablighi headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin during their investigation.

In a parallel development, the Delhi Crime Branch has asked the Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, currently underground, to undergo a coronavirus test at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Saad’s lawyer had claimed on April 26 that the religious leader had returned a negative result on the coronavirus test.

Saad is facing multiple complaints, the most prominent being organising a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin in March. Over a third of India's overall coronavirus infections have been traced to that gathering, as per the Union Home Ministry. An FIR was filed against Saad on March 31.

Another FIR was filed against the Tablighi Jamaat chief for laundering money disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint based on the allegations on April 16.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage