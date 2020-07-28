21-year-old student jumps to death from 22nd floor of Ghaziabad highrise

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 21-year-old commits suicide by jumping off 22nd floor of higrise in Ghaziabad

A 21-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from the 22nd floor of a residential condominium in Indirapuram locality in Ghaziabad on Monday, police said. According to police, the victim was under depression. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police said that the incident happened at one of the residential towers of Saya Zenith, a high-rise society in Ahinsa Khand II of Indirapuram. The family of the man was present at home when the incident occurred.

"We received information about the incident at around 5 pm. Till we reached the spot, the man's family had rushed him to Shanti Gopal Hospital. The doctors at the hospital referred him to a private hospital in Noida, where he was declared brought dead. The autopsy is being conducted at the hospital itself," said Sanjeev Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), Indirapuram Police Station.

ASP Anshu Jain, the circle officer of the area said the victim was under depression and was spotted by the neighbours right before the incident.

"While speaking to the neighbours, it came into the light that the man was suffering from depression. They saw him today after a month right before the incident," she said.

Meanwhile, Jain informed that the man was an undergrad student and lived in a tower different from the tower where the incident took place, and the residents saw him entering into that tower.

"The neighbours and security guards saw him accessing the tower of the incident by himself. His body was found below the tower different from his residence," she said.

Prima facie, the incident appeared like a suicide case to the police. However, the police are probing all the angles, Jain added.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Couple, daughter die by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad over job loss fear

Also Read | Another COVID-19 patient dies by suicide in Patna AIIMS

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage