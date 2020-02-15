Image Source : FILE 2 fleeing with truck laden with biscuits worth Rs 15 lakh held after gunfight (Representative image)

Two men fleeing with a truck laden with biscuits worth around Rs 15 lakh were held after a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida early on Saturday, officials said.The incident took place around midnight in Badalpur police station area when the truck was intercepted for checking, but its occupants opened fire and tried to flee, they said. "On Friday, an information was received at Badalpur police station about three men robbing a truck laden with biscuits worth Rs 14-15 lakh.

The whole area was checked and the vehicle intercepted. When the truck was asked to stop, its occupants opened fire," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida Central, Harish Chander said.

"In retaliatory firing by the police, one accused was injured. Of the three occupants of the truck, two were arrested while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Combing operation is underway to nab him," Chander said.

The DCP said full recovery has been made in the case within 12 hours of receiving the complaint. Those held have been identified as Kartar, a native of Aligarh, and Lokesh, who hails from Ghaziabad, the police said. Kartar, who suffered a bullet injury, has been hospitalised, while Lokesh was taken into custody and further proceedings are underway in the case, the police added.

