Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 2 BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles successfully launched

2 BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles successfully launched

Two Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles were successfully launched today from land and air platforms. The first missile was launched from a land-based mobile launcher in Odisha where most of the components were indigenous including Missile Airframe, Fuel Management System and DRDO designed Seeker.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 17:49 IST
Brahmos missile launch, Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile, Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile success
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

Two BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles were successfully launched today from land and air platforms. The first missile was launched from a land-based mobile launcher in Odisha where most of the components were indigenous including Missile Airframe, Fuel Management System and DRDO designed Seeker. 

The second launch was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from SU-30MKI platform against a sea target. The test conducted in user configuration, revalidated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile.

ALSO READ | IAF fires 2 BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles

ALSO READ | Sukhoi fighter jets to get Brahmos missiles, government fast-tracks project

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News