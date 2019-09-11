Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 2 booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi

2 booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi

Acting on the complaint of one Shivam Meghali, police booked Bijender Saini and Prince Ashok Acharya on Tuesday under the Information Technology Act, Station House Officer Anil Kaparvan said.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: September 11, 2019 18:40 IST
2 booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi
Image Source : PTI

2 booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi

Two people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for posting "objectionable comments" on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint of one Shivam Meghali, police booked Bijender Saini and Prince Ashok Acharya on Tuesday under the Information Technology Act, Station House Officer Anil Kaparvan said.

Meghali alleged that the accused posted objectionable comments with a photo of the prime minister on social media, the officer said, adding that investigation was on.

ALSO READ: Recalling horrific 9/11 attack, PM Modi says terrorism a 'global threat', ideology deep rooted in Pakistan

ALSO READ: Pramod Kumar Sinha appointed principal advisor, P K Mishra principal secretary to PM Modi

ALSO READ: Get rid of every single-use plastics before Oct 2, urges PM Modi

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNormalcy returning in Jammu and Kashmir: All landlines, exchanges restored; schools, banks, ATMs functional