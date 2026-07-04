Iranian Parliament Speaker, Foreign Minister break down during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down during the farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The two senior leaders were seen struggling to hold back tears as thousands gathered to pay their final respects, making the ceremony one of the most emotional public events in recent memory. Authorities put extensive security measures in place ahead of the farewell.

According to Iranian officials, the venue was placed under the highest level of security, with the public asked to arrive only after the gates officially opened in the morning to ensure smooth crowd management.

World leaders gather to pay tribute

The ceremony was attended by senior Iranian leaders along with high-level delegations from several countries. Among those present were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, members of the Iranian leadership, and representatives from countries across Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain. Delegations from Russia, Pakistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Iraq and several other nations also attended the event.

Millions expected to join the final journey

Officials said millions of mourners were expected to take part in the multi-day farewell ceremonies. The body was scheduled to lie in state before a funeral procession through Tehran, followed by ceremonies in other cities before the final burial.

The farewell is expected to be one of the largest public gatherings in Iran in recent years, with people travelling from across the country and abroad to pay their respects.