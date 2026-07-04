School bus carrying 50 children overturns in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, 15 injured, rescue ops underway

Mumbai:

A school bus carrying children lost control and overturned by the roadside near Kondhwad village in the Rahuri area of Ahilyanagar on Saturday morning. About 50 children were on board the bus at the time of the accident. While 10 to 15 students sustained injuries—with one in critical condition—there were no fatalities. Upon learning of the incident, locals and the police immediately rushed to the scene to launch rescue operations and admitted the injured students to a nearby private hospital.

Injured students taken to hospital for treatment

After the accident, the students were somehow taken out of the bus and the injured ones were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Currently, the condition of one child is said to be critical.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the bus badly overturned on the side of the road. Several people can also be seen nearby. An investigation is currently underway to determine how the accident occurred. Parents are also concerned and are following the incident.

One student killed after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai

A similar incident was reported in Mumbai three days ago in which a 11-year-old student was killed and four others were injured as peepal tree falls on school bus in Mumbai amid rains. The incident occurred at 2:58 pm near a building on Road No.11 when the bus was ferrying 13 students of Universal High School to their homes, officials said.



Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot, and evacuated all students, including the two who remained trapped in the school bus. The bus driver, conductor, and local residents also joined them. The five injured students, all in the age group of 4 to 12 years, were rushed to a nearby private hospital.



According to the hospital's medical officer, 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, who had sustained serious injuries, succumbed to injuries during treatment, while four other injured students are in stable condition.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde orders inquiry into incident

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. According to the Mayor's office, local civic officials informed her that pre-monsoon trimming of roadside trees in the area had been carried out. "The inquiry would examine whether recent cement concreting work on the road had affected the stability of the tree and whether any complaints had been received from local residents," the release added.



Tawde rushed to the accident site and reviewed the situation along with Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, local MLA Tukaram Kate and other officials.

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai for the past one week

The development comes as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai for the past one week. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, civic officials said.



A red alert was also issued for the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Mumbai has been battered by rains throughout this week following the late onset of the monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.



As per the IMD's district-wise forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5. The probability of the forecast was categorised as "very likely".

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