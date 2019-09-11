Recalling horrific 9/11 attack, PM Modi says terrorism a 'global threat', ideology deep rooted in Pakistan

PM Modi/ANI

Recalling the horrific 9/11 twin tower terror attack in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said terrorism has become a "global threat" and this ideology is deeply rooted and flourishing in Pakistan.

“Now terrorism has become an ideology which is not confined to the boundary of any nation. This is a global problem and has become a global threat whose deep roots are situated in our neighbouring country and are flourishing there,” Modi said at “Swacchata Hi Seva” programme in Mathura.

He further said that India has taken some bold steps against terrorism in the past and will continue to tread on the same path in future as well.

“The whole world needs to take a pledge and stand up against those who give shelter and training to the terrorist. India is very much capable of tackling the menace on its own,” he said at the event.

'About a century ago, Swami Vivekananda delivered a historic speech in Chicago and the world came to know in-depth about our culture. But unfortunately, on the same September 11, a big terrorist attack that shook the world took place in America," PM Modi further said.

