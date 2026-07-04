Argentina survive Cabo Verde scare in 3-2 extra-time thriller to reach World Cup Round of 16

Miami:

Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over debutants Cabo Verde in a pulsating Round of 32 clash at Miami Stadium on the morning of July 4.

The defending champions led 1–0 at half-time through Lionel Messi, who opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a composed finish after a precise through ball from Lisandro Martinez. They could have scored more as defending champions dominated early possession, but were forced to work against a disciplined Cabo Verde defensive setup.

Cabo Verde, making their first World Cup knockout appearance, levelled in the 59th minute when Deroy Duarte finished clinically from a tight angle following a break led by Ryan Mendes. The equaliser stunned the favourites and shifted momentum firmly towards the African side. Argentina pushed very hard to find a winning goal in regulation time, but Cabo’s defensive structure was highly commendable.

The dramatic extra time

The match eventually escalated in extra time. Argentina restored their lead in the 92nd minute when Lisandro Martínez struck from inside the box after a corner routine involving Alexis Mac Allister. However, Cabo Verde responded again in spectacular fashion when Sidny Cabral curled a sensational effort into the top corner in the 103rd minute to make it 2–2.

Argentina eventually found the decisive moment in the 111th minute when pressure from a corner forced an own goal by Diney Borges, putting the South Americans 3–2 ahead.

The closing stages were frantic, with Cabo Verde pushing forward aggressively in search of a third equaliser. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced a crucial intervention in stoppage time, denying Paulo from close range, while Cabo Verde continued to press until the final whistle.

Argentina also had disciplinary concerns, with Gonzalo Montiel booked during a tense final phase as Cabo Verde committed numbers forward.

The victory now sees Argentina continue their defence of the World Cup title, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament after a historic debut campaign that saw them reach the knockout stage and push the champions to the limit over 120 minutes of high-intensity football. Argentina will now play Egypt in Atalanta.

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