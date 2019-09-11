Pramod Kumar Sinha appointed principal advisor, P K Mishra principal secretary to PM Modi 

Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Former Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has been appointed the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order said on Wednesday. Sinha was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO.

PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 15:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Former Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has been appointed the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order said on Wednesday.

Sinha was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO.

Image Source : ANI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from 11th September 2019, according to the order. The committee also approved the appointment of P K Mishra as the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Modi. 

 

