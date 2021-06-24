Madhya Pradesh's big vaccination push: 11 lakh doses administered on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. With 11 lakh COVID vax shots, MP at number 1 slot once again.

Over 11 lakh people were vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh against coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, again putting the state on top of the charts in the mega nationwide drive. However, Wednesday's data was lower than Monday's count of 16.95 lakh doses when the Centre's revised vaccination policy came into effect.

“Congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh, and heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership MP is on its way to 100% vaccination,” tweeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Vaccination was carried out at 6,563 centres across MP, with close to 33,000 vaccinators on the job. The logistics of such a drive in MP are huge- places, like Singrauli, are over 800 km from state capital Bhopal.

While health workers took care of the actual vaccination, other staff went around motivating people to take the jab. While Khandwa had topped the state on Monday, Sehore district was number 1 on Wednesday with 144% vaccination. Morena came second with 127% vaccination and Raisen third at 125%.

In sheer numbers, Indore was again on top with over 1.6 lakh doses, followed by Bhopal with 68,118 doses and Jabalpur with 64,149 doses at 9:00 pm.

It was MP’s second day of the mega vac drive as COVID vaccinations are not carried out on Tuesdays and Fridays, which are kept free for universal vaccination of children. Only private facilities carry out COVID vaccination on these days.

