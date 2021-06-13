Image Source : PTI Maximum 40 people allowed in weddings in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday issued fresh directives allowing a maximum of 40 people to take part in wedding and other functions amid a reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state. Against the earlier limit of 10 people each from the bride and groom's sides, the number has been raised to 20 each from the bride and groom's side, officials said.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing district crisis management groups online during the day.

However, schools, colleges, swimming pools etc will remain shut and sports, cultural, social, political activities will stay barred, the CM added.

"So far, ten persons from each side (bride and groom) were allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. Now, 20 persons from each side will be allowed to take part in the marriage functions. A total of 40 persons will be able to participate," the CM said, adding that those attending such functions must undergo COVID-19 tests.

The CM said a decision on further relaxations, including opening of gymnasiums, will be made on the basis of suggestions before June 15.

Night curfew will continue in the state while a decision on extending 'corona curfew' (partial restrictions) will be taken on June 15, the CM added.

He said the COVID-19 crisis was still looming large and asked people to adhere to outbreak norms strictly.

A total of 18 of 52 districts in the state did not report any COVID-19 case on Sunday, while 31 districts reported less than 10, officials said.

The state's caseload on Sunday went up by 274, the lowest since February 23 this year, they added.

