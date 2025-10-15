10 new Indian cities which got connected through flights in 2025: Complete list Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Rs 19,650 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to begin commercial operations by December 2025. This state-of-the-art airport will significantly reduce pressure on the Mumbai airport and serve as a major aviation hub.

India is witnessing a transformative leap in aviation infrastructure and air connectivity, with several new airports inaugurated and dozens of new flight routes launched in 2025. The government is working proactively to enhance regional connectivity and link tier-2 and tier-3 cities with major metros.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Rs 19,650 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to begin commercial operations by December 2025. This state-of-the-art airport will significantly reduce pressure on the Mumbai airport and serve as a major aviation hub.

Meanwhile, the Noida International Airport is set for inauguration on October 30, with domestic flights to begin within 45 days. In its first phase, it will connect around 10 Indian cities, with international operations to follow soon.

Throughout 2025, several regional airports have been operationalised or expanded, offering direct flights and boosting trade, tourism and connectivity across India.

New city-to-city flight connections in 2025:

- Bihar’s Purnea has now been connected directly to Kolkata and Ahmedabad by IndiGo and Star Air. The operations on this route began on September 15

- Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has been linked to nine cities– Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, Varanasi, Patna, Indore and Ahmedabad. IndiGo had launched commercial flight services on these routes in July

- Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha started new flights to Dehradun, Indore and Kochi from January 1

- Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) in Odisha’s Jharsuguda added flights to Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Raipur. Air India Express and Star Air partnered with the state government to operate on these routes. The service began in January

- Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport started a direct flight to Bengaluru. Air India Express launched the service. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the daily direct service between two cities in September

- SpiceJet expanded its domestic network by launching a flight between Porbandar and Mumbai. The service was launched in March

- SpiceJet launched special daily non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with four major cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad—starting October. These flights are part of a phased rollout aimed at facilitating travel for devotees and tourists visiting the Ram Temple during the Diwali festival

- IndiGo announced daily operations between Rajasthan’s Kishangarh and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in March

- IndiGo launched a new direct flight service between Mumbai and Adampur in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The service was launched in July

- PM Modi flagged off a direct flight between Hisar and Ayodhya in April