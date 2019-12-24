NPR to be implemented across the country: 10 major cabinet decisions

The government on Tuesday announced that it was going ahead with its decision to implement the National Population Register (NPR) across the country in 2020. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the government will implement the NPR across the country through a parliamentary act in April 2020.

Here are 10 major policy announcements made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at his press conference:

On the National Population Register:

1. No evidence will be asked at the time of registering names for NPR.

2. No biometrics will be required for NPR.

3. All the information furnished at the time of NPR will be taken as true.

4. The details for NPR will be collected through an app.

5. NPR will be implemented across the country but Assam.

6. The details collected at the time of NPR will be released along with Census 2021.

7. Anyone who stays in India will be counted in NPR. 8. Rs 13,000 crore have been allotted for Census and NPR.

Further, Javadekar announced:

9. The Railway Board will be completely restructured and be downsized from eight members to five.

10. The government has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The CDS will be a four-star officer.