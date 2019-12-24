Explained: What is National Population Register?

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the National Population Register. The National Population Register is set to commence from April next year. The National Population Register (NPR) is a Register of usual residents of the country. It is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register in the NPR.

What is NPR (National Population Register)?

The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country, defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

Demographic Particulars

The following details of every individual are required:

Name of person

Relationship to head of household

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Spouse’s name (if married)

Sex

Date of Birth

Marital status

Place of birth

Nationality (as declared)

Present address of usual residence

Duration of stay at present address

Permanent residential address

Occupation/Activity

Educational qualification

Here are the key things to know about the National Population Register:

NPR is being prepared at the local (Village/sub-Town), sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Under the NPR, a census will be conducted from house to house across the country from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. NPR's aim is to create a database of the comprehensive identity of common residents of the country.

This data will also contain biometric information along with demographics.

The NPR initiative started in 2010 under the Manmohan Singh government.

Any resident residing in any area in the country for six months or more is required to register with the NPR.

The government has now decided to update the NPR along with the Houselisting phase of Census 2021 during April to September 2020 in all the states/UTs except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the Registrar General, and Census Commissioner.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued in August this year.

The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars, according to Census India.

