1.97 lakh recognised construction workers get relief from Delhi govt

1.97 lakh recognized construction workers get relief from Delhi govt

Authorities in Delhi have so far disbursed Rs 5,000 each as a relief to 1.97 lakh construction workers in view of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the city, an official said on Monday. It comes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed officials concerned to take the steps for the welfare of migrant workers in view of the lockdown imposed on the night of April 16.

The official said principal secretary (home) on Monday submitted his report to the LG according to which the Workers Welfare Board has set up 77 centres where 12,284 food packets have so far been provided to migrant workers.

He also said at 146 centers set up by district magistrates, 52,593 food packets have been given to needy people. "Out of more than 2 lakh registered construction workers, Rs 5,000 has been given to 1,97 lakh workers as of now," the official also said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 am on May 3. Before the extension, it was scheduled to end at 5 am on April 26.

