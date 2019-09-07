Image Source : PTI Youth gets trapped in elevator, dies

A youth was trapped in the elevator while trying to move a bundle of cloths to an upper storey of a shop in Ambala city and died on Saturday, police said.

Rakesh Kumar, 22, a resident of Jharkhand, had been working at the wholesale cloth shop for a few days. While moving the cloth bundle to an upper storey, he got stuck in the lift.

It was not immediately clear what led to him getting trapped in the lift.

Other employees pulled Kumar out of the elevator. He was found hard-pressed and had suffered injuries on his neck, police said.

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The body is kept in a mortuary and Kumar's parents in Jharkhand have been informed.

The post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive in Ambala, police said.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

