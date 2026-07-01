ENG vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Congo shock England, take 1-0 lead in round of 32

New Delhi:

England is taking on DR Congo in the round of 32 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides will meet at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia and will hope to put in a good showing in the game. England is coming into the clash after finishing atop of Group L with seven points in three matches, and the side will aim to put in another good showing.

As for DR Congo,, the side qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third placed teams in the group stages, and while taking on England could prove to be a daunting task, it will not be impossible, and the side will be holding onto hope.