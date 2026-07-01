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ENG vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Congo shock England, take 1-0 lead in round of 32

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

The stage is set for yet another exciting round of 32 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. We have England taking on DR Congo and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in hopes of booking their ticket to the round of 16.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

England is taking on DR Congo in the round of 32 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides will meet at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia and will hope to put in a good showing in the game. England is coming into the clash after finishing atop of Group L with seven points in three matches, and the side will aim to put in another good showing. 

As for DR Congo,, the side qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third placed teams in the group stages, and while taking on England could prove to be a daunting task, it will not be impossible, and the side will be holding onto hope.

 

 

Live updates :ENG vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England look to maintain momentum, aim to make it to RO16

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  • 9:53 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Casual form Rashford!

    Minute 23 and the ball was passed to Marcus Rashford, who was so casual to collect it that it went out for a Congo throw. England can't afford this. Hydration break has been called in Atalanta. 

  • 9:50 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Yellow card!

    Jude Bellingham has been shown a yellow card. He fouled Mbuku as he was trying to build things up. 

  • 9:48 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Crosses after crosses but..

    Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham are putting cross after cross into the box, but not a single header is on target. Neither the crosses have been remarkable. England are hopeful as it seems. 

  • 9:45 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England pushing and pushing and pushing!

    England are pushing so hard at the moment. They are not being able to make anything out of it. Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford are key at the moment. 

  • 9:42 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What are we watching guys?

    England were supposed to dominate the game. So much hype around Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, but where are they? Congo look much-settled unit despite limited attacks. England are only keeping the ball but little room for any attack. 

  • 9:38 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    CONGO SCORES.. OMG!

    Congo have scored in the seventh minute of the game. Who would have thought that? Sheer disbelief among fans. Declan Rice not happy at all. Congo writing history! Brian Cipenga with the opening goal of the night. 

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rashford's cross and wide..

    Marcus Rashford puts a cross from the left flank but failed to find a target. England are pushing, but Congo are in no mood to make it a one-sided contest. It stays nin-nil at the moment. 

  • 9:31 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the live action to begin!

    England kick off the proceedings against Congo. They attack from left to right at the moment. Ball straight to Pickford, who lofts it and plays it in the box, but England fail to attack. They are showing some real intent early on. 

  • 9:25 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Head-to-head battle!

    This is the first time that these two nations - England and Congo are facing each other in international football. Who will reign supreme tonight? Is their another upset on the cards or England can prove to be too hot to handle?

  • 9:23 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems!

    Both England and Congo players are out in the middle. Time for the national anthems. England are back in whites, after donning the red kit in their previous game. Congo are in blue. 

  • 9:15 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Playing XIs!

    England XI: Pickford (GK), Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane (c)

    DR Congo XI: Mpasi-Nzau (GK), Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba (C), Wan-Bissaka, Mukau, Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mbuku, Wissa, Cipenga

  • 9:12 PM (IST)Jul 01, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 226! Today, we have England taking on DR Congo at the Atlanta Stadium as both sides have their eyes set upon the round of 16!

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