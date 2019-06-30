Wine shop set on fire in Chhattisgarh

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

A group of people allegedly set a wine shop on fire in protest against the sale of booze in their area in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said Sunday.

Police have arrested four men and detained three minors over the incident which occurred in Dharampura area in Khairagarh town on Saturday evening, a police official said.

"The youths, all residents of Pipariya ward, reached the shop with kerosene bottles in their hands and raised anti-government slogans criticising the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promise of imposing a liquor ban in the state," he said.

Later, they poured kerosene on the counter of the shop and set it afire, he said, adding that by the time the blaze was brought under control, the shop was gutted.

The arrested persons are identified as Harshwardhan Verma, Jagendra Verma, Dageshwar Verma and Bhisham Verma.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

