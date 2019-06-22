West Bengal Congress seeks probe into 'cut money' allegations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Representative image)

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan demanded that the West Bengal government forms an inquiry commission to probe the "cut money scam" by a section of TMC representatives in parts of the state.

"We demand that there should be a inquiry commission into this cut money scam. The people who have been looted will have a outlet to vent out their grievances and the commission will have the right to identify those who have sought money from the common man.

What is going on is creating chaos across the state," Mannan said.

His demand comes in the backdrop of the statewide protests outside residences of a number of TMC leaders by people, who sought the return of cut money taken by them.

Mostly, elected representatives at municipal and panchayat levels faced the public ire in the districts of Birbhum, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Malda, Purulia, Nadia, West Midnapore and Bankura.

At a recent meeting with TMC councillors, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, "I do not want to keep thieves in my party. If I take action they will join some other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants to the poor. This should stop immediately. Return the money if any of you have taken it."

