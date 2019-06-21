West Bengal: Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb in North 24 Parganas; section 144 continues

Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Kolkata Updated on: June 21, 2019 12:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Representational image

Amidst imposition of prohibitory orders and additional police reinforcement North 24 Parganas district's Kankinara in West Bengal, miscreants on Friday hurled a bomb and escaped.

Eyewitnesses saw two bike-borne miscreants throwing a crude bomb before fleeing.

Shops in the area remained shut while tension prevailed among the residents. They complained that there were hardly any police picketing last night despite the government's intervention.

On Thursday, violence erupted claiming two lives and leaving four others injured while the police opened fire.

The violence erupted on a day the new Bhatpara police station was scheduled to be inaugurated by the DGP. But keeping in view the ferocity of the clash he returned midway and rushed to the state Secretariat, Nabanna, where the government had called an urgent meeting to tackle the violence.

"Section 144 (of the Criminal Procedure Code) has been imposed in areas under Bhatpara, Jagaddal police station and adjoining places. All efforts are being made to restore normalcy in the area," Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay had said.

