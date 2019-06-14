Man shot dead in West Delhi's Vikaspuri

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kochar, they said.

"The incident took place Thursday night at around 10.50 pm when Kochar, along with four of his friends, was at his house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

According to the complaint, someone rang the doorbell and Kochar went to answer the door.

Ten minutes later, his friends heard multiple gunshots and ran outside to find the victim's body inside his car, the DCP said.

They took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she said. According to Kochar's wife, she was in her office when the alleged incident took place.



She further said her husband did not have personal enemity with anyone, police said. Kochar earlier used to work at a call call centre. He left the job and started gambling.

He would also lend money to people, police said. Police suspect monetary dispute could be the reason behind the killing.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and police are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras, officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

