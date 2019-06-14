Crime in Delhi at its peak: Five murders in 12 hours

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Two persons were shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants near Nand Nagri red light area in Delhi, on Friday.

The two victims were immediately taken to the GTB hospital by local residents where they were announced brought dead.

The police got a call at 12:12 am. A probe has been launched into the matter.

Similarly, three other murders in separate incidents were reported across the city.

Two murders were reported in Bhalswa and one in Vikaspuri area.

The cases are registered and respective investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from ANI)