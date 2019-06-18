Video: 'Mujhe batado mera sher beta kaha gaya,' Major Ketan Sharma's family mourns loss of brave son

Image Source : ANI Major Ketan Sharma's Family

The family of the Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag encounter on Monday, is in a state of shock. The 31-year-old Major Sharma's family mourned the demise of their brave son, who martyred in a gunfight with a group of terrorists in the Achabal area. He belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Army personnel kept consoling Sharma's family members. His mother kept crying for him and kept asking where the Braveheart was. "Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya? " wept martyred Army Major Ketan Sharma's mother.

#WATCH Army personnel console family members of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter yesterday. His mother says, "Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya? " #Meerut pic.twitter.com/Rl3wnpQ5gd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

Talking to the media, Ketan's uncle said, "We were first informed about Ketan being injured in an encounter, but later we were confirmed that he had attained martyrdom."

"A bullet had hit him in his temple," Major Ketan's uncle said.

After taking leaves for some days, Major Ketan had returned to his work on May 26. A pall of gloom swept through the Shradhapuri Colony, as soon as the news of his martyrdom reached his family.

Along with Sharma, two soldiers were injured while a terrorist, whose body recovered, was neutralised. Soon after Major Ketan and his teammates were rushed to Army hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to sources, Ketan and his team had surrounded the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. His mortal remains will be brought for last rites on today.

Major Sharma was posted at 19 Rashtriya Rifles and was inducted into the Indian Army in December 2012. Survived by a 4-year-old daughter and wife Ira Sharma, Ketan was the only son of his family.

Video: Pall of gloom at Major Ketan Sharma's house in Meerut, last rites to be performed today