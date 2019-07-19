Days after PM warns absentee ministers, Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Modi minister for absence in House

Image Source : PTI Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Modi minister for absence in House

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday embarrassed the government by pulling up Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, for being absent recently when his name was called. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his displeasure over ministers skipping Parliament proceedings.

Naidu even cautioned the minister to not repeat the mistake.

"Mantriji, day before yesterday your name was there on the agenda. But when called, you were not there. Please note that it should not happen in future," the Chairman said.

Balyan, who laid paper on the table listed against his name in the House, regretted being absent and assured the same will not happen again.

Later, the House took up various important issues during the Zero Hour. The leaders from Bihar raised the issue of flood in the state that has affected nearly a dozen districts.

