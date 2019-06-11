Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 4 train passengers die due to heat in Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh: 4 train passengers die due to heat in Jhansi

According to reports, the passengers travelling on the Kerala Express train on Monday evening complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had expired. 

IANS IANS
Jhansi Published on: June 11, 2019 11:41 IST
4 train passengers die due to heat in Jhansi
Image Source : AP

4 train passengers die due to heat in Jhansi / Representational image

Four passengers on the Kerala Express have died here due to extreme heat while one passenger has been hospitalised in a critical condition, an official said.

According to reports, the passengers travelling on the Kerala Express train on Monday evening complained of uneasiness and by the time the train reached Jhansi, they had expired. 

Related Stories

The dead bodies were taken off at Jhansi railway station and sent for post mortem.

All the passengers were travelling from Agra to Coimbatore and were seated in S-8 and S-9 coaches.

Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Ambisht said that the bodies would be sent to Coimbatore on Tuesday after post mortem.

The deceased were a part of a 68-member group that was returning after visiting Varanasi and Agra. "Shortly after we left Agra, the heat became unbearable and some people started complaining of breathing problems and uneasiness. Before we could get some help, they collapsed," said a member of the group.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71.

Subbaraiyya, 71, has been hospitalised in Jhansi.

ALSO RAED: After Delhi, now Jammu sizzles at 44.4 degrees Celsius; Monday recorded hottest day of season

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDust storm expected to hit Delhi by afternoon Next StorySupreme Court orders immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia  