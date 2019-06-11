After Delhi, now Jammu sizzles at 44.4 degrees Celsius; Monday recorded hottest day of season

Image Source : PTI Monday recorded hottest day of season

In a rare occurrence, Jammu city on Monday recorded the hottest day of the season so far, as the maximum temperature plunged to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

"Maximum temperature was 44.4 degrees Celsius in Jammu today which is the highest recorded this year so far," officials of the MeT department said.

However, some respite from heat is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours as rains are likely to hit the city in the next couple of days.

Commenting on the development, Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said, "There would be respite from the present hot weather conditions in Jammu city during the next 24 to 36 hours as we are expecting rain in the next two to three days."

The roads on the city witnessed a shrinking traffic during the day, as commuters preferred to remain indoors to avoid the scorching heat.

Markets also wore a deserted look till Monday evening when shoppers came out after sunset for their daily shopping.

Except for children wading and bathing in canals and ponds there were very few signs of life in most parts of the city till late afternoon due to the day's sweltering heat.

In sharp contrast to Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi created a new record Monday as the heatwave peaked to 48 degrees Celsius, the highest in the history of the national capital. Dry winds from Rajasthan and Paksitan contributed to the high temperatures in the national capital.

The Palam observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the temperature of 48 degree Celsius after 3 p.m., an official of the state-run weather forecaster said.

"Today was the hottest ever day in the history of Delhi," the official added.

The IMD's observatory in Safdarjung, however, recorded the maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

According to private forecaster Skymet, absence of rains over the past two weeks and dry westerly winds led the temperature to soar substantially on Monday.

"There has been no pre-monsoon activity in the past two weeks. So no rains. Also, westerly dry winds from Pakistan and Rajasthan contributed to intensifying the heatwave situation," Skymet Director Mahesh Palawat said.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the heatwave conditions severe.

The temperature in the national capital will remain 46 degrees Celcius even on Tuesday, the IMD warned.

"There is a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea while one is being formed over Rajasthan. It will cause rains in Delhi for two-three days," Palawat said.

Heatwave conditions are set to die down now with the arrival of monsoon as westerly winds will stop and easterly winds filled with moisture will come to the northern region.

"There will be an increase in humidity but the temperature will not cross 40-43 degree," Palawat said.

Rajasthan's Churu recorded 50 degrees Celcius on Monday.