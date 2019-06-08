Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
5th victim of Uri gas cylinder blast dies in Delhi

Authorities had shifted the fifth victim of the family, a six-year-old boy, to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for specialized treatment on Thursday.

Srinagar Published on: June 08, 2019 11:49 IST
The fifth victim of a gas cylinder blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri died on Saturday in a hospital in New Delhi, officials said.

Four members of a family, including a woman and her three daughters, had died earlier after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Uri border town of Baramulla district on May 27.

Authorities had shifted the fifth victim of the family, a six-year-old boy, to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for specialized treatment on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given a cash relief of Rs 8.50 lakh to the father of the boy who has lost all his family in this tragedy.

