Unnao rape survivor develops pneumonia, condition remains critical

The Unnao rape survivor, who is kept on a ventilator has developed pneumonia which is causing mild fever doctors treating her at the King George's Medical University hospital in Lucknow said on Saturday. The doctor also said her condition remains critical, a week after the deadly road accident.

"The patient [Unnao rape victim] is still on the ventilator and she has caught pneumonia due to which she is having a fever. She is being administered medicines to keep her blood pressure normal," reported ANI.

Dr Sandeep Tiwari, in-charge of King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre said that a team of doctors is keeping her under continuous observation.

"Any patient who is kept on ventilator for several days starts showing symptoms of pneumonia. This is why she developed pneumonia. Her condition remains the same as before," Dr Tiwari told IANS.

The victim has several broken bones and wounds in her chest. There has been a minor improvement in her condition but it cannot be considered as satisfactory, he added.

"Due to the accident, the victim lost about one-and-a-half litres of blood. After being brought to the hospital, she had to be administered 10 units of blood. The biggest challenge for the doctors now is to take her off the ventilator. Blood has also been drained out of her lungs," Dr Tiwari added.

According to the report, the condition of both patients is critical but stable. "The male patient [Unnao rape victim's lawyter] is able to breathe normally. However, the two are still in an unconscious state and their treatment is being carried out for free by a team of experts," a hospital bulletin said.

On July 28, a truck, coming from the wrong side of the road, rammed the Unnao rape survivor's car in which she was accompained by her lawyer and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

A case of murder has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday and 9 others in connection with Unnao rape survivor accident case.

The girl had accused Sengar of rape at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

