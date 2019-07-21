Two-day mourning in Delhi, state funeral announced for Sheila Dikshit

Image Source : PTI Sheila Dikshit passes away in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced a two-day state mourning for former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday. The veteran leader will be accorded a state funeral.

Confirming the state funeral, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Delhi government has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Sheila Dikshit. She will be accorded a state funeral."

Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. She will be accorded a state funeral. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 20, 2019

The three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader, Dikshit, who gave the national capital its modern infrastructure, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 81.

The senior-most Congress leader in Delhi unit, Sheila Dikshit had served as the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years. She was also very close to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

According to the doctors at Escorts Fortis, Sheila Dikshit had suffered a cardiac arrest at 3:15 pm and was put on a ventilator at. She passed away peacefully at 3:55 pm, they said.

