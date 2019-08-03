Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
Traffic affected in Delhi due to rains

There were traffic snarls in Bakkarwala Mod, on Rohtak Road near Mundka-Rajdhani Park metro station, Nangloi Chowk to Najafgarh road and Nangloi chowk Pani Ki Tanki due to waterlogging, the police said.

New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2019 23:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Heavy rains led to traffic snarls in many areas in Delhi on Saturday, causing inconvenience to people on weekend outings, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police gave people updates about traffic snarls through Twitter.

The traffic was also affected near AIIMS Hospital as resident doctors were protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill.

"Obstruction in traffic on Aurobindo Marg (both carriageway) due to demonstration near AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," the police tweeted

