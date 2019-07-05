Tiware dam breach: Death toll rises to 19

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Tiware Dam breach

In Ratnagiri's Tiware Dam breach incident, a total of 19 bodies have been recovered so far.

"Operation at Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri was closed at 7 pm today. It will resume at 7 tomorrow morning. Total 19 bodies have been recovered so far," ANI quoted NDRF as saying, on Friday.

Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was breached on Wednesday. The breach caused flood like situation in seven downstream villages. About 22-24 people were missing.

12 houses near the dam were washed away. Ratnagiri is approximately 275 kilometres from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, advancing a bizarre theory, Shiv Sena Minister in Maharashtra, Tanaji Sawant, held crabs responsible for the dam burst incident.

"The dam was built in 2004 and there were no breaches ever... However, there is huge problem of crabs in that dam and because of that the recent leakages took place," Sawant explained.