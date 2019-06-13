Theme of this year's World Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Heart'

Image Source : PTI Representative image of World Yoga Day.

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik on Thursday said the theme for this year's World Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Heart'.

Naik, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, said with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is observing Yoga Day on June 21.

"Yoga has become an important aspect in the life of the people, which is an honourable achievement for the country that has given Yoga to the world," he told a press conference here.

Naik said the prime minister will be present in themain event to be held at Prabhat Tara Maidan in Ranchi.

The Union minister said the objective of the Centre and the state is to take the message of Yoga to every person and house.

He said AYUSH ministry is encouraging every individual and institutions like educational institutions, business firms, industry and cultural organisations in this endeavour of making Yoga a mass movement as people can benefit from Yoga.

The minister said 'Pradhan Mantri Yoga Puraskar' is given for outstanding contribution in promotion and development of Yoga. Four awards are given in two categories and this year at least 200 applications have been received.

He appreciated the Jharkhand government's preparations for Yoga day under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

He said that among five cities, Ranchi has been chosen to organise the main event on June 21, which will be an historic day for the people of Jharkhand and expressed optimism that Ranchi programme will prove to be the best among the previous four events.

He said about 40,000 people participated in the first International Yoga Day in Delhi and expected Ranchi event to draw about 50,000 Yoga enthusiasts.

Earlier, Naik met the chief minister and discussed about the preparations for Yoga Day.