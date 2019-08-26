Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad's elder son, plays Lord Krishna on Janmashthami in Patna

In 2017, Tej Pratap had dressed up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the beginning of the New Year.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, donned the avatar of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami (on Saturday, August 24).

Tej Pratap was seen, in a theatrical act, playing the role of Lord Krishna along with other artistes at his residence in Patna on Friday (August 23). During the event, he also played the flute.

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, dressed up as Lord Krishna on #Janmashtami, yesterday. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/SuQ0hwlIOu — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Tej Pratap, who has been the state Cabinet minister for health, dressed up as Lord Shiva and offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna during "Shravan" last month.

In May last year, a poster was seen outside the residence of Lalu, depicting his son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.

The two, however, went their separate ways earlier this month. Aishwarya Rai, wife of Tej Pratap, had filed a reply in a court, in connection to their divorce case accusing him of being a drug addict and also of harassing her.

Aishwarya filed an application under Section 26, seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Aishwarya, in her complaint, claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej Pratap was a drug addict who used to consume marijuana and under its influence claim to take up an avatar of Lord Shiva.

In 2017, Tej Pratap had dressed up as Lord Krishna to celebrate the beginning of the New Year.

(with inputs from agencies)