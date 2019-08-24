Swami Ramdev's aide Balkrishna discharged from AIIMS

Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide and Patanjali CEO Balkrishna were discharged from AIIMS on Saturday. Balkrishna, 47, was admitted in the ICU of the hospital on Friday in a state of "altered consciousness", a medical condition in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings.

Several tests, including an MRI, were conducted and his vital parameters were found to be normal, AIIMS officials said. He was discharged after being kept under observation of a team of specialists at the ICU for nearly 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the hospital to enquire after his health. Baba Ramdev had on Friday said Balkrishna took ill after having sweets offered by a visitor at Patanjali on the occasion of Janmashtami.

