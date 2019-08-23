Image Source : TWITTER Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna admitted to hospital

Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna was taken ill on Friday evening and admitted to hospital in Rishikesh. Sources in AIIMS, Rishikesh said he is recovering now.

Tweeting about the health condition of his close aide, Ramdev said, "on a Janmashtami function, a follower had brought a sweet (peda), which Balkrishna had consumed. He fell unconscious for a few hours after consuming it. It is due to your prayers and the Lord's blessing that he will recover soon."

According to sources, Balkrishna was admitted after a food-related allergy and a stomach infection. "He was admitted after a food allergy and stomach infection. We are keeping a close eye on his condition," a doctor in AIIMS, Rishikesh told IANS.

Balkrishna was admitted at 4:15 pm on Friday after he fell unconscious. According to the latest health bulletin, he is now stable on all normal parameters.

