EXCLUSIVE: Former Navy chief lays out what India needs to become a global arms export powerhouse

New Delhi:

As India aspires to become a global power and make its defence sector completely 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the country has set an ambitious target for itself -- to emerge as the world's largest arms exporter in the next 25 to 30 years. However, former Indian Navy chief (retired) Admiral Karambir Singh argues that this ambition will largely depend on building a robust research and development ecosystem in India.

In a telephonic interview with India TV Digital, Admiral Singh said that the absence of a robust R&D culture, despite the government's constant support and investment, remains India's biggest weakness. He said exports largely depend on R&D, and without it, India cannot produce "cutting-edge weapons".

Giving the example of China, he said Beijing was able to become the world's manufacturing hub only because it focused heavily on R&D. Though he credited the government for its investment in R&D, he argued that the entire ecosystem - which includes academia, users, and venture capitalists - needs a revamp.

Admiral Singh, who was India's 24th Chief of Naval Staff (CoNS), also called for the participation of the private sector in the defence sector. He said earlier only the public sector was in the defence sector, but now "the process has started in terms of getting the private sector into defence."

Along with R&D, India has also been focusing on co-production and co-development, he said. Citing the ship-building sector as an example, Admiral Singh said China, Japan and South Korea currently dominate the global ship-building industry, but India enjoys a significant demographic advantage.

He noted that countries such as South Korea are increasingly looking to partner with India for ship-building as they grapple with ageing populations and declining workforce availability, creating an opportunity for India to expand its presence in the sector.

"So, India stands to gain because of initiatives like China plus one," Admiral Singh told India TV Digital, while explaining that geopolitics also plays a crucial role in arms export. "The China plus one is directly related to geopolitics. Also, you see conflicts increasing and therefore the requirement for weapons that are mass-produced at high scale. Here, if India can up their game, then they can become an important export hub."

He further stated India needs more involvement of startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to become a leader in the global arms export race. He said the government is already building an enabling environment for them but argued that more needs to be done.

"We have to work on R&D. All the other things still remain; we have to work on R&D," Admiral Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla and the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, concluded.

While discussions continue on how India could go on to become a leader in the world's arms export race, it must be noted that the country is not even among the top 25 weapons exporters in the world.

According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States (US) leads this race. From 2021 to 2025, it contributed 36 per cent of the global arms exports. The report stated that India largely remains an arms importer. As per the report, India is the second largest recipient of major arms, and its share in global arms imports was 8.2 per cent during the above-mentioned period.

Despite this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared that India would become the world's largest exporter in the defence sector in the next 25-30 years, while backing the private sector to play a crucial role in this. "Everyone will have to work together to make India a hub for ammunition and automation," he declared last month.

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