Supreme Court doesn't entertain AAP MLA's plea against disqualification

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice served on him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat under the anti-defection law.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B.R. Gavai told Sehrawat's counsel that the lawmaker can raise his issues before the Assembly Speaker during the proceedings on the disqualification notice.

Thereafter, Sehrawat's counsel withdrew the petition.

Besides Sehrawat, another AAP MLA, Anil Bajpai, has also been served the notice after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The notice to Sehrawat was served after AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel seeking disqualification of the two MLAs.

The party had moved a plea before the Delhi Assembly Secretariat seeking Sherawat's and Bajpai's disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Shehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the Assembly Speaker to file their replies.

