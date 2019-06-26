AAP MLA moves SC challenging disqualification notice

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA who apparently crossed to the BJP, Devender Sehrawat, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the disqualification notice under the anti-defection law.

The notice was served on him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat. Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before the court. A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, representing Sehrawat, to move the Delhi High Court in the matter.

Later, the court asked Sherawat's counsel to circulate the petition and then mention the matter before it tomorrow.

Besides Sehrawat, another AAP MLA Anil Bajpai has also been served the notice on the similar ground.

The party had moved a plea before the Delhi Assembly Secretariat seeking Sherawat's and Bajpai's disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

Shehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the Delhi Assembly speaker to file their replies on the matter. Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.

