Amid rise in crude oil prices, government hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF - Here's what it means

New Delhi:

Amid rising crude oil prices due to renewed tensions in the Middle East, the government has increased the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF, while lowering the levy on petrol for the fortnight beginning July 16. The government reviews the windfall tax every 15 days. The rate of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased to Rs 15.5 a litre from Rs 8.5 a litre. Similarly, SAED on ATF exports has been raised to Rs 14.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre till July 15.

However, the export duty on petrol has been cut to Rs 2.5 per litre, from Rs 4 per litre.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) on March 27 and revised the rates every fortnight. Beginning May 16, an export duty was also imposed on petrol.

The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

What does it mean?

The windfall tax is levied to ensure that exporters don't take undue advantage of price differences, as global crude oil prices have risen since the beginning of the war. The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.

What is a windfall tax?

The government imposes a windfall tax only for a limited period on companies earning record profits due to a specific situation.

What are the reasons for imposing tax?

In recent years, major countries like Britain, India, and the United States have implemented windfall taxes. Governments impose these taxes in special circumstances when certain companies suddenly experience significant earnings increases due to global events, supply chain disruptions, international tensions, and economic crises.

Benefits of windfall tax

Windfall taxes provide several benefits to the government. The additional tax increases government revenue. This helps the government control inflation, provide subsidies to the poor and middle class, invest in public projects, and maintain economic balance in the country.

With PTI Inputs

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