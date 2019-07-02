Sunny Deol upsets BJP, appoints screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide'

Image Source : PTI Sunny Deol appoints 'aide' to represent him in constituency

Actor and first-time Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Sunny Deol, has triggered a 'row' by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his 'aide' to coordinate with government functionaries on his behalf.

The development, meanwhile, has gone well with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Deol announced that Palheri will look after the affairs of his constituency on his behalf. Party insiders said Palheri had also been authorised to take up issues related to Gurdaspur with Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal.

"Palheri's appointment is a clear-cut indication that he has been authorised to chair meetings, including review meetings of the Central government-sponsored schemes, on behalf of Deol," a senior state BJP leader said.

"This is unfair of Deol as he is accountable to the people who voted for him," he added.

Deol was not available for comments.

Palhari has acted in Deol's movies, including 'Yamla, Pagla, Deewana', 'Ghayal, Once Again', 'Son of Sardar' and 'Manje Bistre' among others.

