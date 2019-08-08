Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Eight students hurt as classroom roof collapses

Eight students hurt as classroom roof collapses

Eight schoolchildren in the age group of 5 to 8 were injured on Thursday when part of the roof of their classroom collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said.

PTI PTI
Gonda Updated on: August 08, 2019 18:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Eight students hurt as classroom roof collapses 

Eight school children in the age group of 5 to 8 were injured on Thursday when part of the roof of their classroom collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the Dariyapur Primary school, run by the state Basic Education department, SP Raj Karan Nayyar said. They were rushed to the local community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital for better medical care, the SP said, adding the students are said to be out of danger.

Senior administrative and police officials visited the school and also met the injured, he added.

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGhulam Nabi Azad returns to delhi, flays Centre for curfew in Kashmir Next StoryVVIP Chopper scam: Ratul Puri may compromise probe if not arrested, ED tells court  