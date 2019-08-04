Sab Sazish Hai: Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar cries conspiracy, will be presented in Delhi court tomorrow | Watch

Image Source : PTI Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar cries conspiracy, will be presented in Delhi court tomorrow

Sacked BJP MLA and Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar alleged that a political conspiracy is being hatched against him. He was taken to Delhi from Sitapur District Jail on Sunday. Sengar and Shashi Singh will be produced in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday. Sengar is also an accused in the case of an accident involving the rape survivor.

Speaking to media over being sacked from the party for his involvement in Unnao rape survivor accident, Kuldeep Sengar termed it as a political conspiracy.

"Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai... sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo (Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer) thik ho jayen," ANI quoted Sengar as saying.

#WATCH Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar: Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imandari se rehta hoon. Mujhe sab pe bharosa hai... sab rajneetik sazish hai. Meri bhagwan se kamna hai ki vo (Unnao rape survivor&her lawyer) thik ho jayen. pic.twitter.com/311AOtYdbf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2019

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the party on Thursday amid public outrage over the Unnao rape survivor's ordeal. The girl had accused Sengar of raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017. She had gone there to seek a job. Her father soon died in police custody.

On July 28, a truck rammed the Unnao rape survivor's car in which she was travelling with her lawyer and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot. One of the aunts was also a witness in the rape case.

On Tuesday, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI officers on Sunday raided at least 17 places in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar.

The CBI team also visited Sitapur District Jail on Saturday where Sengar has been lodged for over a year, to check the visitors' records and who he has been receiving at the prison.

The family of the Unnao rape survivor has accused Kuldeep Sengar of conspiring a road accident two weeks that left the girl and her lawyer critically injured. The family wrote to the CJI Ranjan Gogoi alleging threats from the jailed lawmaker, following which the top court has transferred all four cases linked to Unnao rape survivor out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

