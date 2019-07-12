Image Source : PTI Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent separatist protests, CRPF deployed.

Authorities imposed restrictions in an area in Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist protests on the death anniversary of a local militant.

Police sources said restrictions have been imposed in Nowhatta area of Old City Srinagar on the second death anniversary of militant, Sajad Ahmad Gilkar.

Heavy deployments of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in the area.

Due to the restrictions, it is unlikely that the day's congressional prayers would be allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta on Friday, police sources said.

