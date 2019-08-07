Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Red alert in Karnataka district; schools, colleges closed

Red alert in Karnataka district; schools, colleges closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada coastal district for the next 48 hours due to the havoc wreaked by heavy monsoon rains and gusty winds.

IANS IANS
Bengaluru Published on: August 07, 2019 17:43 IST
Red alert in Karnataka district; schools, colleges closed  

Red alert in Karnataka district; schools, colleges closed

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada coastal district for the next 48 hours due to the havoc wreaked by heavy monsoon rains and gusty winds.

There will be holiday for all schools and colleges in the affected districts on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

When a 'red alert' is issued, it means that extremely bad weather is expected. People in the affected areas should take action to keep themselves and others safe. Widespread damage, travel and power disruption is likely. 

ALSO READ | Heavy rains disrupt normal life; more showers on forecast in Delhi, Mumbai today

ALSO READ | Goa schools closed on August 7 due to heavy rains: Pramod Sawant

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story5 best speeches of Sushma Swaraj, an orator par excellence Next StoryAyodhya land case: Supreme Court asks Nirmohi Akhara for documentary evidence to prove its possession  